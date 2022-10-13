SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

This week’s episode of AEW Dynamite has wrapped. Let’s take a stroll down memory lane and relive some of the madness.

-A really good match between Jungle Boy and Luchasaurus. Both guys really brought it and it was worthy of the hype given the long relationship together as Jurassic Express. I’d have put Jungle Boy over. At some point the underdog has to win, so the audience can get behind them. It’s time for that run for Jack Perry.

-Ok, what the hell does “purchasing the contract” of a talent when another talent says it? It’s a little thing, but they don’t own these anyway! Ok, I’m off the soap box now.

-I guess I want to see more of Wardlow and Samoa Joe as a tag team? Strange for me to say because I think both are underutilized, but solid, singles act. Nonetheless, they got the crowd rocking. Good stuff.

-Sooooooooooo, FTR. I can’t be the only person hearing those pops. Why aren’t these guys getting a rocket push?

-Wait, is the “10” gimmick back? Holy smokes, I hope not. The Chairman act was bad enough. “10” is bad, but also expired and very 2017.

-It’s so “Billy Gun” for Billy Gunn to be this over in 2022. Not sure he needed to be protected in the finish with Strickland, but hey, what can you say about an act that is as over as The Acclaimed is. Go with it and Tony Khan is.

-Now, regarding the “scissoring” story with Mark Sterling. What are we doing here? I just don’t know why you’d remove the most over thing on the show? That would be like The Rock being unable to use the People’s Elbow. Or, Steve Austin being unable to drink beer. Two things. A) Don’t hide away what people want to see that badly. B) If you’re The Acclaimed, why do you care? The Rock and Austin would have continued on regardless. The Acclaimed should too and the audience will eat it up.

-A really good promo from MJF. That said, was it good for the long term of health of his character? That’s where I shrug my shoulders. Muddying up how people should feel about him won’t make things better for him and the company. He doesn’t become a bigger star in that scenario.

-Jon Moxley and Adam Page delivered the segment of the night. That promo was compelling, authentic, and exactly what the match next week needed to be as big of a deal that Tony Khan wants it to be. Just great stuff. Next time, don’t trot MJF out there to loom over the segment. I get the idea, but he didn’t add anything positive to the promo.

-From a match perspective, I liked Chris Jericho vs. Bryan Danielson. I don’t understand the swerve with Daniel Garcia. They had something going with him as a babyface opposite Jericho fighting for ROH and the honor of the brand.

-Renee Paquette was really good backstage all night. She’s great at the job and will add a lot to the product on a weekly basis.

-A good women’s tag match. Still waiting on a direction for the division.

-Really good main event with Orange Cassidy defeating Pac for the All-Atlantic Championship. I kinda think Cassidy’s first championship win in AEW should have been for a title that fans cared more about it, but it’s a self-fulfilling prophecy in the end. To make the title matter it has to be held by someone who matters. So, framing this as a major deal for Cassidy is the right call if he’s going to try and make the All-Atlantic Championship.

