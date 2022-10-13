FREE PODCAST 10/13 – PWTorch Dailycast – Wrestling Coast to Coast: Maitland & McClelland review GCW Fight Club featuring Moxley vs. Gage for GCW Title, more (67 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this Dailycast episode of Wrestling Coast to Coast, Chris Maitland and Justin McClelland are ready to talk about GCW Fight Club, from the lovely but chilly Atlantic City Boardwalk. The main event is GCW Champ Jon Moxley against Nick Gage in a title vs. career match. The opener is a six-man with Lio Rush, Blake Christian, Gringo Loco, Jimmy Lloyd, Shane Mercer, and B-Boy. In the middle, Joey Janela jumps off heavy machinery for no real reason and Nick Wayne takes on The Japanese Jedi Shun Skywalker in a Very Good Match. It’s one of GCW’s biggest shows in a while, so take the journey with us. For VIPers, we have the battle of Juice vs. Sauce when Juice Robinson collides with Alex Zayne from Impact and OGK and Rhett Titus team up to face La Rebellion and Damian 666 in the NWA.

