FREE PODCAST 10/25 – WKPWP WWE Smackdown Post-Show – 5 Yrs Ago: (10-25-2017) Keller & Hawkins: Brand loyalty nonsense, Sami surprising as a heel, on-site correspondent, Charlotte, Sin Cara (120 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: On this WWE Smackdown Post-show Flashback episode from five years ago (10-25-2017), PWTorch editor Wade Keller was joined by PWTorch Livecast host and PWTorch East Coast Cast cohost Cam Hawkins. They review Smackdown’s top happenings in segment one focused on the follow-up to the big Under Siege angle. Then they talk to an on-site correspondent from Milwaukee. And they close with an extended mailbag segment with a broad range of Smackdown-related and Survivor Series-related topics including Daniel Bryan, Sin Cara, Charlotte, Sami Zayn, and many more.

SUPPORT OUR SPONSORS…

Factor prepared meals designed by chefs and nutritionists. Choose from many custom categories (keto, calorie smart, vegetarian/vegan, more) delivered to your door, fresh, never frozen, ready in two minutes…

–https://go.factor75.com/ wade60 and enter code “wade60” for 60 percent off your first box

PWTorch VIP membership…

–https://www.pwtorch.com/govip

Or support us on Patreon…

–https://www.patreon.com/ pwtorchvip

Subscribe to our YouTube Channel with new daily content…

–https://www.youtube.com/ pwtorch

FREE VERSION: AUDIO LINK

AD-FREE VIP VERSION: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO