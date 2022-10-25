VIP AUDIO 10/25 – Everything with Rich & Wade: Key questions about Bray’s return, Punk’s influence on AEW and All Out meltdown, should Triple H be graded differently as a booker (132 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this week’s episode of “Everything with Rich Fann hosted by Wade Keller,” Rich and Wade discuss these topics:

Grading Paul Levesque’s so far, including whether he should be judged on a different criteria than other promoter/bookers who have preceded him due to changes in WWE’s business.

Discussion on C.M. Punk’s likely departure from AEW, reassessing the All Out meltdown, evaluating his influence on AEW on and off camera, looking at how things could have been different, and more angles and aspects of his AEW stint and meltdown.

Bray Wyatt’s return to TV and march through Greg Parks’s feature column in this week’s upcoming newsletter looking at six key questions about this chapter in Bray’s WWE stint.

Emails on the above topics are sprinkled in to help guide the discussion and provide perspectives from listeners.

NOTE: This week’s episode of “Everything with Rich & Wade” is also simulcast as the Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Podcast Tuesday Flagship this week.

DIRECT LINK: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO