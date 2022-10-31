FREE PODCAST 10/31 – PWTorch Dailycast – MMA Talk for Pro Wrestling Fans: Vallejos & Monsey talk UFC Fight Night headlined by Arnold Allen vs. Calvin Kattar, latest in boxing, Jake Paul vs. Anderson Silva, more (74 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: On this week’s edition of MMA Talk for Pro Wrestling Fans, Robert Vallejos and Rick Monsey review the latest UFC Fight Night, headlined by Arnold Allen def. Calvin Kattar. They preview the upcoming UFC Fight Night, headlined by Marina Rodriguez vs. Amanda Lemos. Rick gives his take on the latest in legitimate boxing, while Robert reviews Jake Paul vs. Anderson Silva.

