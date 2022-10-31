VIP AUDIO 10/31 – Alan4L’s ProWres Paradise: “30 4L 30” Episode 13 – Satoshi Kojima with JP Houlihan (116 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In our latest episode of Alan4L’s ProWres Paradise, PWTorch columnist Alan4L brings you the thirteenth (SPOOKY) edition of “30 4L 30,” our take on ESPN’s 30 for 30 series. Celebrating 30 years as an obsessed professional wrestling fan, over the next year Alan will welcome 30 guests to reminisce about the amazing careers of 30 wrestlers who have been such big parts of that journey. Our subject this time around is one of the most beloved wrestlers of his era in Japanese wrestling – “The Strongest Arm” Satoshi Kojima! To match such a lovable wrestler, an extra lovable guest was needed, and Grappl’s JP Houlihan was just what the doctor ordered. Alan and JP talk all about Kojima’s risky promotional jump in 2002 where he found himself in All Japan putting on classics with the likes of Tenryu and Kawada, his return to New Japan and his rise to the main event of Wrestle Kingdom V, and the early days hanging out with the brutes of European wrestling under the watchful eyes of Otto Wanz and Orig Williams. A great way to round off our special Halloween double bill. Check it out!

