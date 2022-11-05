FREE PODCAST 11/4 – Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Post-Show – WWE Smackdown w/Keller & Lilly: Gunther vs. Rey shines in main event, Ronda & Shayna alliance, Logan brothers, Sami, Knight, Ricochet, Liv, live callers (131 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: PWTorch editor Wade Keller is joined by Darrin Lilly from PWTorch.com to discuss WWE Friday Night Smackdown with live callers and emails. They start with praise for the standout Gunther vs. Rey Mysterio main event for the IC Title. They talk with live callers on other topics including L.A. Knight’s potential, Ricochet’s upside as a heel, Sami Zayn-Usos interactions, the Logan brothers and who’s a bigger douchebag, Shayna Baszler benefiting from Ronda Rousey alliance, acknowledgment of NXT during Smackdown, Liv Morgan’s abrasive persona, and more. PWTorch contributor Javier Machado joins for a Roundtable discussion late, also.

