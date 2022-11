SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: Tyler Sage breaks down Katsuyori Shibata’s debut in AEW in a title match against Orange Cassidy. Plus, a strange use of Mike Tyson, along with a second Samoa Joe main event this week on AEW.

DIRECT LINK: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO