VIP – 11/4 WWE SMACKDOWN RESULTS: Keller’s recap and analysis of final hype for Crown Jewel, Gunther vs. Rey for IC Title, Liv vs. Deville, Ricochet vs. Knight

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

KELLER’S WWE SMACKDOWN REPORT

NOVEMBER 4, 2022

TAPED 10/28 IN ST. LOUIS, MO.

AIRED ON FS1

Commentators: Michael Cole, Wade Barrett

Tonight after WWE Smackdown, join Wade Keller live with guest co-host Darrin Lilly to break down the show with live callers and emails.

•STREAM LIVE HERE ABOUT 5 MINUTES AFTER THE SHOW CONCLUDES

•CALL: (347) 215-8558

•EMAIL COMMENTS/QUESTIONS: wadekellerpodcast@pwtorch.com

•IF YOU DON’T LISTEN LIVE, SEARCH “WADE KELLER” ON YOUR PODCAST APP TO SUBSCRIBE AND THEN DOWNLOAD OR STREAM THE FULL SHOW TWO HOURS OR SO AFTER THE TV SHOW ENDS.

[HOUR ONE]

-Michael Cole introduced the show and talked about it being the day before Crown Jewel.

(1) LIV MORGAN vs. SONYA DEVILLE – No DQ match



As Morgan came out, Cole said Morgan says she’s never felt more alive. Cole said it’s a big fight night on Smackdown and hyped Gunther vs. Rey Mysterio. Deville then made her entrance. Deville took early control with knees to the gut. She grabbed a kendo stick from under the ring. Morgan dove at her off the steps and took Deville down, then picked up the stick. Deville blocked it, though. Liv kicked her and rolled into the ring to break the count. Deville hit Morgan with the stick back in the ring.

Liv landed two dives to the floor. The first dive was between the ropes and her legs hit the ropes, causing Cole to gasp. The second dive was over the top rope and her foot caught the rope, causing Cole to gasp. Cole said Liv has thrown caution to the wind. Cole said Liv has proven she can get extreme, despite some doubting her. Fans chanted, “We want tables!” Liv made a big production with exaggerated smiling facial expressions and body gyrations to the crowd before pulling the table out. That cost her, as Deville took over. Deville tried to back suplex Liv off the ring apron through the table at ringside. Liv resisted, but then leaped backwards and drove Deville and herself through the table. They cut to a break. [c]

Back from the break Deville was in control. Liv took over and set up Deville for a superplex onto a pile of chairs gathered in the ring. Deville fought back and powerbombed Morgan onto the pile of chairs. Morgan kicked out. (Should wrestlers really be kicking out of that?) Fans chanted, “This is awesome!” Both wrestlers were slow to get up. Morgan blocked Deville’s Advocate finisher. Liv then landed her Oblivion DDT onto the chairs for the win. Cole said, “I kind of like this extreme Liv Morgan.”

WINNER: Morgan in 14:00.

(Keller’s Analysis: Good, hard-hitting, crowd-pleasing brawl. This whole Liv going hardcore and Cole praising her for it all the time is still just weird.)

-They went to Cole and Barrett at ringside. They threw to a sponsored video package on Ronda Rousey beating Emma in Emma’s return to WWE earlier in the week in Rousey’s open challenge.

-Megan Morant inteviewed Emma backstage. Emma said it’s been five years since she was in a WWE ring and she didn’t know if that day would ever come. She said when she answered Rousey’s open challenge, her heart was beating through her chest. In walked Xia Li, mock-applauding Emma. Xia said she watched her lose and “the only thing you proved is that you are weak.” Emma said, “Number one, that was Ronda Rousey. And number two…” She then punched Xia Li and left.

-They showed Rey on the left and Gunther on the right rolling their bag into the arena as Cole hyped the main event. [c]