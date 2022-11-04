11/4 WWE SMACKDOWN TV RESULTS: McDonald’s “alt perspective” report on Gunther-Mysterio IC title, Morgan-Deville No DQ, Ricochet-Knight, final Crown Jewel hype

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

WWE SMACKDOWN TV REPORT

NOVEMBER 4, 2022

ST. LOUIS, MO AT ENTERPRISE CENTER

AIRED ON FOX

REPORT BY ALEX McDONALD, PWTORCH CONTRIBUTOR

Announcers: Michael Cole, Wade Barrett

[HOUR ONE]

-Pyro exploded on the stage to open the show. Michael Cole then hyped Crown Jewel tomorrow before introducing the audience to Smackdown.

-Liv Morgan made her entrance. Cole said Morgan recently said she’s “never felt more alive”. Cole then said it is a big fight night on Smackdown. He hyped the main event between Gunther and Rey Mysterio for the Intercontinental title. Wade Barrett said he couldn’t wait.

-Sonya Deville made her entrance. Morgan waved at Deville from the ring. Cole said that anything goes in this match.

(1) LIV MORGAN vs. SONYA DEVILLE – No Disqualification Match

Deville hit a big punch then took Morgan down with a kick to the gut. Deville dropped to the outside and got a kendo stick. Morgan came off the steel steps and hit Deville with a Meteora before raining down strikes. Morgan entered the ring and ran the ropes but Deville caught her coming with the kendo stick. Deville attacked Morgan with the kendo stick, then bent over Morgan and pulled back on Morgan’s face with the kendo stick. Morgan dragged herself to the apron. The crowd chanted for tables. Deville broke the hold and dragged Morgan to the center of the ring. Morgan reared back and hit Deville with the stick. Morgan then hit Deville with the kendo stick repeatedly. It broke. Morgan went outside and got a table from under the ring. Deville hit a baseball slide that took out Morgan before she could pull the table out. Deville then shoved the table back under the ring. Morgan hit a kick through the ropes followed by a suicide dive. Morgan rolled Deville into the ring but Deville rolled out the opposite side. Morgan followed her and delivered another suicide dive. Morgan celebrated afterward. Morgan taunted Deville then tossed her into the steps. The crowd chanted for tables again. Morgan went under the ring and pulled out the table again. This time she was able to set the table up. Cole said that Morgan has proved she can “get extreme”. Deville came around the corner and took out Morgan with a kick into the table. Morgan got up and went to the apron. Deville pounced on Morgan’s back and tried to pull her towards the table. Morgan tried to elbow Deville off, but Deville wouldn’t let go. Morgan then fell back which drove both women through the table. Morgan smiled as she laid on top of Deville and the busted table. Cole said Morgan was happy about the move. [c]

Deville had Morgan in a headlock. Morgan fought up and threw Deville down. Deville recovered quickly and delivered a running knee. Deville went to the second rope and came off with a kick. She covered Morgan for a near fall. Deville went to the outside and got a chair from under the ring. She then continued to grab chairs and throw them into the ring. She entered with the final chair. Deville swung at Morgan but Morgan ducked and took Deville down. Morgan hit Deville with a dropkick while Deville was against the ropes. Morgan continued the attack then covered Deville for a near fall. Morgan then pushed the pile of chairs toward the corner. Morgan took Deville and placed her on the top turnbuckle. Morgan followed. Morgan set up for a superplex but Deville fought out. Deville hit a powerbomb into the chairs and covered Morgan for a near fall. Both women laid in the rubble of the chairs. The fans chanted “this is awesome”. Deville and Morgan got to their knees. Deville slammed Morgan’s head into the chairs repeatedly. Deville went for his finish, but Morgan countered into a rollup for a near fall. Morgan then hit a Code Breaker followed by Oblivion into the chairs for the win.

WINNER: Liv Morgan in 14:00

-They showed Barrett and Cole at ringside. Cole threw to a recap of Ronda Rousey’s open challenge and victory over the returning Emma last week on Smackdown.

(McDonald’s Analysis: This was actually better than I thought it was going to be. I’m still not into the new Morgan character, but the spot where she drove Deville into the table was cool and fit what they’re going for. I could do without the pile of chairs in the ring, as the bumps into it don’t look or sound as impressive as they should. It looks cool visually, but some of that is lost when the actual moves are executed. I actually thought for a second they were going to throw Deville a bone and have her win after the powerbomb. Alas, they didn’t go that direction. I’m fine with it on the whole. WWE needs less 50/50 and more definitive wins. I don’t agree with the Morgan push, but I respect that they’re committing to it. They need to further this character in some way though. It has felt stuck in neutral over the past couple of weeks.)

-They cut to Megan Morant in the back. She welcomed Emma. Emma said it had been five years since she had been in WWE. She said that her heart was pounding when she accepted Rousey’s challenge, but she had something to lose. Xia Li appeared and clapped. She said the only thing Emma proved, was that she’s weak. Emma said number one, that was Rousey, and number two, then she shoved Li.

-They showed Rey Mysterio and Gunther arriving to the arena in a split screen. [c]

-They announced Jake Paul will be in Logan Paul’s corner tomorrow at Crown Jewel. They then showed a graphic for the match. Cole hyped the match and threw to a video package that recapped their feud and hyped the match for Crown Jewel.

(McDonald’s Analysis: Interesting that they’re acknowledging that Sami Zayn won’t be there. He wasn’t in the graphic. I’m so excited that Logan is bringing his equally douchey brother to Saudi Arabia. Let’s make sure they both can get some of that Saudi money. We know they need it as I think their Pokemon card collections are lacking.)

-They showed the graphic again as Cole hyped the match.

-Ricochet made his entrance. Cole called Ricochet the highlight of the night. They then showed a promo Ricochet cut earlier. He said that L.A. Knight loves to talk. He said it may be hard for him to talk after tonight as he will be missing a couple of teeth. Cole then hyped the match for after the break. [c]

-They showed camp firesabd a woman’s hand picked up a goblet. They then showed Ivar and the woman spread paint on his face. The w0man then said that Valhalla awaits.

-In the arena, L.A. Knight made his entrance. He took the mic and said that the once in a generation star is walking down the aisle. He said the pop tart announcer couldn’t get his hometown right. He said her intro wasn’t good enough for the mega star. Ricochet leapt out of the air and took out Knight. Ricochet then tossed Knight in the ring and attacked him.

(2) RICOCHET vs. L.A. KNIGHT

Ricochet took Knight down and hit a flying elbow for a near fall. Ricochet hit an uppercut then came off the ropes but Knight took him down with an elbow. Knight then stomped away at Ricochet. Knight taunted then shot Ricochet off the ropes. Ricochet did a pair of flips then hit a headscissors followed by a dropkick. Knight then dropped to the outside. Ricochet tried to attack Knight on the apron but Knight hung him on the top rope. Knight got back in the ring and went for a springboard moonsault but Ricochet moved and hit a knee. Knight rolled to the outside again. Ricochet then ran the ropes and did a springboard moonsault of his own, but he landed on his feet into a pose in mid-ring.