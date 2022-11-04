VIP AUDIO 11/4 – Radican Worldwide with Radican & Fann (Pt. 2 of 2): Review of NJPW Battle on 44th Street PPV, Kingston & Okada vs. White & Robinson, undercard matches including Takagi vs. ELP and Suzuki vs. Connors, more (29 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: PWTorch columnist Sean Radican is joined by PWTorch columnist Rich Fann for part 2 of Radican Worldwide this week. This edition of the show features an in-depth review of NJPW’s Battle on 44th Street PPV, which was held in NYC on Oct. 28 and aired on FITE.tv. Radican and Fann begin the show with an in-depth look at the main event featuring Jay White & Juice Robinson vs. Eddie Kingston & Kazuchika Okada. They then work their way backwards through the undercard including a look at Minoru Suzuki vs. Clark Connors, and the first ever Stardom title defense in NJPW with Mayu Iwatani defending the SWA Championship against KiLynn King. Download this show now!

