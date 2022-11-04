VIP AUDIO 11/4 – The Deep…Dive with Fann and Cooling: Elon Musk/Vince McMahon similarities, Jericho vs. Cabana on AEW, Trevor Noah and the new English P.M., Will’s salute to Sonny Kiss’s Halloween outfit, more (84 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: Rich Fann and Will Cooling are back, and on VIP full time! The pair kick off with Will, as only Will can, christening such a momentous move, and then dive right into the current Twitter issues, and how its new owner reflects some of the behaviors of former WWE CEO Vince McMahon, Chris Jericho vs. Colt Cabana and how the match was a bit much in terms of backstage drama, Will’s thoughts on Sonny Kiss’s Halloween garb (LINK), how The Rock and his foray into movies has given another platform for wrestlers taking power of their careers, Will’s feelings on the Roman/Usos/Sami situation and how KSA affects that, and of course some politics, focusing on the new P.M. in the U.K.

