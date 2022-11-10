SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

Trevor Murdoch says he and Nick Aldis maintain a good relationship and that he has major respect for him as a pro wrestler, but says he didn’t agree with Aldis dragging the company.

In an exclusive interview with PWTorch Columnist, Sean Radican, Murdoch spoke in detail about the situation and status of Nick Aldis and the NWA.

“I have all the respect in the world for Nick as a pro wrestler,” Murdoch said. “I also have respect for him for being one of the guys that helped speak up for me to bring me into the NWA. If it wasn’t for that, I wouldn’t be in the position I’m in today. So, I have a ton of gratitude for Nick in that aspect.

“My only issue was I didn’t agree with Nick dragging the company and dragging the guys in it. When you start making comments like ‘the show is too embarrassing for me to be a part of,’ first off I think that’s a little bullshit. Secondly, you’re disrespecting all the men and women — Nick’s not the only part of the show. Since we started Power, it hasn’t been Power about Nick. It’s NWA Power, so there’s a lot of talented wrestlers that have come through there that have helped make NWA successful. I just don’t think bringing all those men and women into the middle of your argument or public squabble is the right thing to do.”

Aldis was suspended from the NWA after revealing that he would not be re-signing with the company when his contract ended in December.

Trevor Murdoch will defend his NWA Worlds Heavyweight Championship against Tyrus and Matt Cardona in a triple threat match at Hard Times 3. Other matches on the card include Homicide vs. Kerry Morton, EC3 vs. Thom Latimer, and more.

