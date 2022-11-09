VIP AUDIO 11/9 – Radican Worldwide: Sean Radican interviews Trevor Murdoch about rift between Nick Aldis and Billy Corgan, Empower PPV controversy, current role in NWA, Hard Times 3, more (35 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: PWTorch columnist Sean Radican is joined by NWA Worlds Hvt. Champion Trevor Murdoch for an exclusive interview ahead of his main event match at NWA Hard Times 3, where he will defend the NWA World Hvt. Championship against Matt Cardona and Tyrus. The interview begins with Murdoch giving his thoughts on the rift that has developed between his friend Nick Aldis and NWA owner Billy Corgan this week after Aldis announced he was leaving the company when his contract expires in January over the weekend. Murdoch also discusses his own personal relationship with Corgan and how that’s grown since he started in NWA. He then discusses his thoughts on NWA not running another all-female Empower PPV and why he agrees with what Billy Corgan has said about the situation publicly. The interview also features Murdoch talking about the current NWA model, the roster, and what the company needs to do in 2023 to grow. Murdoch also discusses his favorite memories of working with Lance Cade in WWE. The show ends with Murdoch discussing what fans can expect from his NWA World Hvt. Championship match on Oct. 12 at Hard Times 3 against Matt Cardona and Tyrus.

