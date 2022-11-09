Ric Flair says he’s calling people out on plane ride from hell

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

Ric Flair says that he will be calling people out regarding the plane ride from hell.

In an interview on his To Be The Man podcast, Flair said that he would address the fallout from the plane ride from hell episode of Dark Side of the Ring that aired on Vice last year.

“One of the most difficult things I’ve ever been through in my life personally, aside from health issues is having 85,000 (on Twitter) people tell me within two minutes that I wasn’t in the opening of “Raw” or “SmackDown” after that bullshit from plane ride to hell came out, Flair said. “Which is explained thoroughly in my new documentary. I am calling some people out big time.”

Dark Side of the Ring did not portray in a favorable light due to allegations and open discussion on Flair’s habitual sexual misconduct and conduct on the flight in question.

Ric Flair wrestled his last match over the summer at a special event during Summerslam weekend.

