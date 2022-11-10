SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

Saraya announced on this week’s episode of AEW Dynamite that she is cleared to return to the ring and wrestle. In an interview with Renee Paquette on The Sessions podcast, Saraya delved into transparent detail about her return to the ring and various details about what it will look like.

“I remember talking to the doctors and they were like, ‘okay, you can do this, but we’re not going to clear you to take a bump,'” Saraya said of a physical in-ring segment with Britt Baker. “I went out there with Britt and we did our own thing. I didn’t ask clearance from the doctor there, I’m going to be honest. He was cool with it, he was just like, ‘please don’t take a bump, you’re not ready to take bumps yet.’ So he was like, ‘if you want to actually have matches, we have to get you completely cleared, that means MRIs, CT scans, everything.’

“Halloween, perfect day, I went to the doctor here in California, one of the best doctors around. He did a bunch of NFL, NBA, all these huge action stars, celebrities, actors & actresses, and all that fun stuff. Then he sat there and went through them all and he was just like, ‘you’re cleared’ and I just burst into tears.”

Saraya revealed that she will be working one match per month and then building up from there if things go well. Her first match back from retirement will be against Britt Baker at AEW Full Gear on November 19. Other matches on the card include Jon Moxley vs. MJF for the AEW World Championship, Jaime Hayter vs. Toni Storm for the Interim AEW Women’s World Championship, and more.

