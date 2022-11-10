SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

This week’s episode of WWE NXT has wrapped. Let’s take a stroll down memory lane and relive some of the madness.

-It’s Ava Raine’s, like, third day on the main NXT roster, so I’ll cut her some slack, but she is very much still walking through steps out there. She doesn’t have a natural feel for the role or character yet. Raine is new, so that’s ok, but if she is going to be involved on in a major way with Schism and Joe Gacy, she really needs to fine tune her personality.

-I don’t want to say Cameron Grimes phoned that match in, but Cameron Grimes kind of phoned that match in? It can’t just be me that feels that way. Honestly, can you blame him? He’s been stuck in no man’s land for quite a while now and there doesn’t appear to be much on the horizon for him either.

-Ok, Nathan Frazer doesn’t talk the way he does on TV. He is so incredibly awkward in the backstage segments he’s done and it damages the perception of him as a star. The in-ring work is obviously there for him, but he needs some sort of character, so that work can shine as brightly as possible. He’s held back right now, because he’s one note.

-Elektra Lopez had a very good week. She has a long way to go, but this was leaps and bounds better than we’ve seen from her.

-I know I’m in the minority, but Andre Chase seems to have hit his ceiling. There isn’t enough depth and longevity to his act to make it more than it is right now. It could be time to move that thing to the bottom of the card on Raw or Smackdown. Losing to “Stacks” doesn’t say “you’re in for big things” either.

-Von Wagner is something else and I say that in almost the worst way possible. He is a charisma vacuum and sucked the life out of his segment with Bron Breakker this week. Breakker didn’t help things either. Bottom line? This was not a good “go home” angle ahead of their match next week. The two guys will likely have a decent enough encounter, but they have to sell better than they did.

-That JD McDonagh vs. Axiom finish was tremendous. Action packed? No. Intriguing? Not really. But. It got the McDonagh character over — or worked to that end anyway. I liked that a lot. It’s business.

-A decent enough main event and Katana Chance & Kayden Carter have grown quite a bit as a tag team together and have WWE main roster potential. Zoey Stark and Nikkita Lyons as a team was always going to end this way and they didn’t have much chemistry together anyway. Another blood feud of sorts in the women’s division isn’t a bad thing, so thumbs up.

