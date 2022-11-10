VIP AUDIO 11/9 – East Coast Cast #601 (NSFW): Trav & Cam discuss Crown Jewel and fallout, speculation on wrestlers in upcoming War Games match, AEW number 1 contender tournament picks, more (89 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: On the live show this week, Trav and Cam talk Crown Jewel and the fallout. Logan Paul gets smashed by Roman Reigns, but not before making another case about his place and skill level. Logan also busted up his knee in the match really bad, so we all will have to see what his next step is. Big speculation on the wrestlers yet to be named in the upcoming War Games match. Will we get a returning star from injury like Charlotte, or woman who hasn’t been on the roster yet or for a while? AEW has a big number 1 contender tournament coming up. Cam and Trav make their picks on who wins and their road through the tourney. Is MJF going full-fledged babyface? What are the indicators indicating?

