News Ticker

VIP AUDIO 11/9 – East Coast Cast VIP Aftershow (NSFW): Trav and Rich talk Lenny Dykstra interacting with Travis’s tweet, the mid-terms, Dynamite, reading challenge, marriage advice, more (80 min.)

November 10, 2022

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: VIP this week had Rich and Trav cackling over Philadelphia Phillies all-star Lenny Dykstra interacting with a teasing tweet Travis sent Lenny after Lenny’s public and shameless hitting on of one-term congresswoman Lauren Boebert. That led to mid-term elections talk. Finally the guys talk a bit about the last week in wrestling. Rich recaps AEW Dynamite, or at least the parts he saw after his wife’s birthday dinner. Travis checks in on his reading challenge numbers. Emails get read and Rich gives marriage advice.

DIRECT LINK:  VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO

Related Articles

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*