FREE PODCAST 11/13 – WKPWP Interview Classic: (10 Yrs Ago) Shane Douglas talks ECW legacy, throwing down NWA Title, chairshots to head, deceased wrestlers, more (156 min.)

SHOW SUMMARY: In this week’s Interview Classic episode from five years ago (11-3-2017), PWTorch editor Wade Keller talks TNA with live callers for the first 30 minutes, then is joined by Shane Douglas for the next 90-plus minutes to discuss Extreme Rising’s next show, the legacy of ECW, not being able to use so many former colleagues on the E.R. shows because of deaths and disabilities, chairshots to the head in wrestling, the dangerous ECW style, whether he regrets throwing the belt down, Paul Heyman, current national TV wrestling, what the pro wrestling industry will be like after Vince McMahon, and much more in this insightful interview.

