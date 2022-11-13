VIP AUDIO 11/13 – Everything with Rich & Wade: Diverse Rookie of the Year candidates, Mike Tyson commentary, Usos vs. New Day, Moxley-MJF build, NWA controversy, Strowman social media, New Japan Jr. Tag League, more (124 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

Some Minnesota Vikings-Buffalo Bills talk and U.S. Midterm Elections talk for the first 15 minutes.

Braun Strowman’s controversial social media posts and whether WWE should provide more formal guidance or issue a best practices policy for wrestlers.

The controversy in the NWA between Billy Corgan and Nick Aldis and all the fallout.

Conversation about the contrasts with some 2022 Rookie of the Year contenders including Hook, Logan Paul, Fujiwara, and Bron Breakker.

The new Von Erich movie with MJF as Lance Von Erich and Zac Efron as Kevin Von Erich.

Mike Tyson on commentary during the Shibata vs. Orange Cassidy match and why that happened, plus some talk about whether AEW is letting wrestlers do too many vanity matches that aren’t displacing more time to other wrestlers and feuds.

Nick Jackson at the Jazz game and the AEW Fight Forever being on Game Pass.

The latest wrestlers from Impact Wrestling and the indy scene who will and won’t be in the New Japan Jr. Tag League tournament.

Thoughts on WWE Crown Jewel.

The Usos vs. New Day and the Bloodline-Brawling Brutes angle to set up War Games on Smackdown on Friday.

Reaction to the Jon Moxley-MJF and Britt Baker-Sarayah promos on AEW Dynamite and a look ahead to some matches on the AEW Full Gear line-up.

Kofi Kingston saying he was saddled with a positivity gimmick on live TV and if that was selfish or counter-productive in various ways.

