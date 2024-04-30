VIP AUDIO 4/30 – VIP Podcast Vault – 18 Yrs Ago (4-29-2006) – Bruce Mitchell Audio Show w/Wade Keller: Can WWE’s revival of ECW brand succeed, Lesnar, TNA hiring, ROH roster, best promos (92 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: This installment of the PWTorch VIP Vault jumps back to part one of the Apr. 29, 2006 episode of the Bruce Mitchell Audio Show. Topics include:

More insight into the WWE/ECW situation, analysis of its chances of succeeding, what could get in the way, how it could affect other promotions, and more

Brock Lesnar

TNA ratings

TNA’s hiring decisions

Smackdown preemptions

Jim Cornette and the best promos in wrestling today

Extended thoughts on the ROH roster

And more

