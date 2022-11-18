SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

AEW RAMPAGE TV REPORT

NOVEMBER 18, 2022

AT PRUDENTIAL CENTER, NEWARK, N.J.

AIRED LIVE ON TNT

REPORT BY PATRICK MOYNAHAN, PWTORCH CONTRIBUTOR

Announcers: Excalibur, Jim Ross, Tony Schiavone, Chris Jericho

Ring announcer: Dasha Gonzalez

– The opening of Rampage aired, and JR welcomed us to the show. Ross was joined by Excalibur, Chris Jericho, and Tony Schiavone.

(1) RICKY STARKS vs. LANCE ARCHER – AEW World Championship Eliminator Tournament 2022 First Round

– Lance Archer was shown backstage attacking Ricky Starks, who fended off Archer and made a comeback until Archer threw Starks into the metal garage door. The two fought their way toward the ring. Archer and Starks fought through the crowd as the commentary team mentioned the winner of this match would face Brian Cage in the next round on tomorrow’s Full Gear pre-show. Archer flew from the crowd over the barrier and onto Starks as the two men finally made it inside the ring for the match to officially begin. Starks clotheslined Archer over the top but Archer caught him with a chokeslam onto the ring apron. [c]

Archer maintained control as he worked on Starks in the corner. Starks was perched on the top rope as Archer toyed with him until going for his finish. Starks fought off Archer to the delight of the crowd. Starks hit a diving shoulder tackle but Archer didn’t go down. Starks tried for a spinning DDT but Archer blocked and hit him with a huge clothesline for two.

Archer missed a second clothesline and Starks hit the spinning DDT on a second attempt, then covered for a close count. Starks ducked a few punches, then leapt over Archer’s shoulder tackle attempt, then hit a spear for the win.

WINNER: Ricky Starks in 5:00

– After the match, Brian Cage walked toward the ring as Archer attacked Starks from behind. Archer used the ring steps and choke slammed Starks across the steps.

(Moynahan’s Take: I liked the way they kicked off this show with an impromptu fight backstage, which fed into the live atmosphere. Strong win for Starks as he heads into the next round tomorrow night.)

– A video aired of the Full Gear World Championship match between John Moxley and MJF.