FREE PODCAST 11/18 – PWTorch Dailycast – PWTorch ‘90s Pastcast: Moynahan & McDonald discuss issue #200 (11-9-92) of the PWTorch including breaking news on Warrior and Bulldog departing WWF, Jake Roberts leaves WCW, Road Warrior Hawk finds new tag partner, Clash of the Champions preview, more (114 min.)

SHOW SUMMARY: Patrick Moynahan and Alex McDonald kick off the forty-fourth episode of PWTorch ‘90s Pastcast discussing issue #200 of the PWTorch including Road Warrior Hawk forming a new team with Kensuke Sasake, the Bulldog and Warrior officially gone from WWF and what it means for the Survivor Series main event, the latest Torch Talk with Terry Taylor, Jake Roberts out of WCW, and so much more. Email us questions or comments at torchpastcast@gmail.com.

