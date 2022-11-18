FREE PODCAST 11/18 – WKPWP Interview Classic: (10 Yrs Ago) Jerry Jarrett regarding Jerry Lawler’s heart attack angle with Punk and Heyman, state of wrestling industry, wrestler pay share, live callers, emails (173 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...
SHOW SUMMARY: In this week’s Interview Classic episode from ten years ago (11-16-2012), PWTorch editor Wade Keller interviews Jerry Jarrett who has strong feelings about the Jerry Lawler heart attack mockery angle by C.M. Punk and Paul Heyman on Raw, his thoughts on last night’s TNA Impact, how he’s taking to Twitter now that he’s signed up, how the industry has changed over the years, whether wrestlers today are better than 30 years ago, his rationale for how he distributed his pay to wrestlers, and much more.
