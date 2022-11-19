FREE PODCAST 11/18 – Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Post-Show – WWE Smackdown w/Keller & Barnett: Kevin Owens joins WarGames match, Gunther runs from Strowman, World Cup tournament, Sami Zayn’s future, live callers (115 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: PWTorch editor Wade Keller is joined by Jake Barnett from ProWrestling.net to discuss WWE Friday Night Smackdown with live callers and respond to listener emails. They started with reaction to Kevin Owens joining the WarGames match, Sheamus and Drew McIntyre burying the hatchet, the New Day react to last week’s loss, Sami Zayn’s short-term and long-term future, Gunther running scared from Braun Strowman, and more.

