VIP AUDIO 11/18 – WKH – Smackdown Review: Kevin Owens joins WarGames match, World Cup continued, Bray-L.A. Knight angle, Emma flirts with Madcap, New Day react to big loss (22 min.)

November 19, 2022

SHOW SUMMARY: In this edition of the Wade Keller Hotline, PWTorch editor Wade Keller features a full rundown of WWE Friday Night Smackdown including Sami Zayn vs. Butch and Ricochet vs. Mustafa Ali in World Cup Tournament matches, Kevin Owens returns to join the Brawling Brutes for WarGames, New Day react to last week’s big loss, Emma flirts with Madcap Moss, and more.

