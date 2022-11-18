SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

The relationship between AEW and former world champion, CM Punk, has reportedly deteriorated even more in recent months after his last company appearance at All Out in September.

The Wrestling Observer is reporting that the decision to have Colt Cabana wrestle on the show has made things worse between both sides. The report indicates that it was Tony Khan’s idea to move forward with the Cabana match and Khan’s alone.

CM Punk is currently rehabbing a torn tricep — an injury he suffered during his match at All Out against Jon Moxley. Punk berated The Elite and Adam Page during this media scrum appearance after the show and has not been on AEW television since.

Tony Khan will continue with the post PPV media scrums at Full Gear this weekend. Full Gear will air live on PPV on Saturday November 19. Matches for the show include MJF vs. Jon Moxley for the AEW World Championship, Jade Cargill vs. Nyla Rose for the AEW TBS Championship, Jungle Boy vs. Luchasaurus in a Steel Cage Match, and more.

