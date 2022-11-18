SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

Full Gear will be held November 19, 2022, at the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey. Jon Moxley defends the AEW World Championship from MJF who seeks to be the top guy in wrestling. The Elite, Kenny Omega, Nick and Matt Jackson return from exile to challenge for the AEW World Trios Championship. Saraya returns to wrestling from a career-threatening injury after almost five years as she faces Britt Baker, and more.

Jon Moxley (c) vs. MJF – AEW World Championship Match

Story in a nutshell: After winning the Casino Ladder match in his surprise return, MJF cashed in his guaranteed title shot for a shot at Jon Moxley’s AEW World Championship at Full Gear.

MJF returned from hiatus at All Out as the “joker” entrant in the Casino Ladder match. He won the poker chip that guarantees him a championship shot, any time, any place with help of Stokely Hathaway’s new faction, the Firm. Jon Moxley tried goading MJF into cashing in the chip, but MJF declared he wanted the match at Full Gear so that Moxley could see him coming. William Regal, Moxley’s “manager” in the Blackpool Combat Club, accused MJF of not being a “real” villain after MJF revealed that what has driven him in his career was Regal’s rejection of MJF when MJF tried out for the WWE. MJF swore off using his diamond ring and called off the Firm since he wanted Moxley at one hundred percent since he wanted no excuses from Moxley or his fanbase. The Firm ignored MJF and attacked Moxley anyway. MJF tried making the save but was beaten down too. Hathaway has vowed revenge on his former friend MJF for casting him and the Firm aside, whether or not MJF wins the title.

Prediction and analysis: So, the whole build to this has revolved around MJF, Moxley has been a passive participant that could be swapped out with literally anyone else (outside of his connection to Regal). MJF has been exhibiting more babyface traits and he’ll ultimately have to become a full-blown babyface, or re-embrace being a heel. Since MJF has sworn that HE won’t use the diamond ring to win, this opens up someone else to use it. Maybe Stokely (which would be a stupid idea following the beat down MJF received at his direction) or possibly William Regal who turns on Moxley. Either way, I think there is a strong chance MJF wins the title (and Moxley gets his long-delayed vacation).

Pac & Rey Fenix & Penta El Zero Miedo (c) vs. Kenny Omega & Nick Jackson & Matt Jackson – AEW World Trios Championship Match

Story in a nutshell: Former tag AEW World Trios Champions, the Elite, Kenny Omega, Nick, and Matt Jackson return from banishment to regain the titles that were stripped from them, now in the hands of Triangulo de la Muerte, Pac, Penta El Zero Miedo, and Rey Fenix.

The Elite, the Elite, Kenny Omega, Nick, and Matt Jackson defeated the Dark Order to become the inaugural AEW World Trios Champions. Then the infamous “media scrum” happened leading to the Elite being suspended. For the last few weeks, mysterious videos of the Elite being erased from the history of AEW aired. After El Triangulo de la Muerte, Pac, Penta El Zero Miedo, and Rey Fenix defeated the team of A.R. Fox, Dante and Darius Martin, a graphic revealed that Triangulo would face the Elite at Full Gear.

Prediction and analysis: The Elite win on their return. Strife has been teased between Pac and the rest of Triangulo as Pac has been taking shortcuts with a hammer as of late.

Anthony Bowens & Max Caster (c) vs. Keith Lee & Swerve Strickland – AEW World Tag Team Championship Match

Story in a nutshell: Former tag AEW World Tag Team champions, Keith Lee and Swerve Strickland defeated FTR for a shot at current champions, the Acclaimed, Anthony Bowens and Max Caster.

Then champions Keith Lee and Swerve Strickland successfully defended their titles from the Acclaimed, Antony Bowens and Max Caster at All Out. The Acclaimed were granted a rematch where they captured the titles, albeit with Billy Gunn’s help. This has made Swerve Strickland more vicious and prone to cut corners much to his tag team partner’s discomfort.

Prediction and analysis: The Acclaimed retain and Swerve and Lee finally break up, unless it’s a swerve (no pun intended) and Lee decides to fully embrace the dark side with his partner. But the Acclaimed winning is the most likely outcome.

Toni Storm (c) vs. Jamie Hayter – Interim AEW Women’s World Champion Match

Story in a nutshell: Former friends (at least we are told) become bitter rivals as Jamie Hayter challenges Toni Storm for the interim AEW Women’s Championship.

Friction began between Jamie Hayter and Britt Baker when Baker prevented Hayter from winning the interim AEW Women’s World Championship. After defending her title in a four-way match, Hayter swerved everyone by pretending to go after Baker and attacked Storm instead. Saraya (fka Paige) made the save. After Hayter defeated Riho in a match, Storm confronted Hayter. We were then to learn that Storm and Hayter were great friends outside of AEW but that Hayter changed and froze Storm out of her life, making this a personal fight for Storm.

Prediction and analysis: While Hayter has gotten over with the crowd, and it be tempting to give her the title, I think Storm wins, and maybe we get to see a Thunder Rosa cameo?

Saraya vs. Britt Baker

Story in a nutshell: Saraya returned to wrestling by saving Toni Storm from a beatdown and putting her into the crosshairs of Britt Baker.

Prediction and analysis: Saraya would have to win in her return to wrestling I would think. Mixed signals have been sent throughout the build to the match making Britt Baker out to be the sympathetic one who is facing an interloper.

Chris Jericho (c) vs. Bryan Danielson vs. Claudio Castagnoli vs. Sammy Guevara – ROH World Championship Match

Story in a nutshell: Chris Jericho, upon winning the Ring of Honor World Championship, swore to desecrate everything ROH stood for, leading him into conflict with former ROH champions Bryan Danielson and Claudio Castagnoli.

Chris Jericho defeated Claudio Castagnoli to win the ROH World Championship. Jericho swore to desecrate all things ROH, attacking ring announcers, going after commentators, and challenging all for ROH Champions. Bryan Danielson, who had been feuding with Jericho over the custody rights to Daniel Garcia, has been frustrated ever since Garcia spurned Danielson’s advances when Garcia opted to stay with Jericho. Angry at Danielson’s wandering eye, Fellow Blackpool Combat Club member Wheeler Yuta called out Danielson adding to Danielson’s frustrations. Fed up, Danielson said he wanted to stop the dishonoring of ROH by Jericho. Sensing the strife in the Blackpool Combat Club, Jericho agreed to face both Danielson and Claudio, hoping to further drive the BCC apart, but then he added Sammy Guevara to the match as backup, convinced that Sammy would do “the right thing”.

Prediction and analysis: I think the door is open for Sammy to sneak one in and win the ROH title as an ultimate desecration. There is a good chance the BCC comes apart especially if Regal turns on Moxley and I can see Claudio remaining on Regal’s side. Also, Jericho’s plan to create strife in the BCC might backfire with Sammy causing strife in the Jericho Appreciation Society instead. I got Jericho retaining by the slimmest of margins though.

“Jungle Boy” Jack Perry vs. Luchasaurus – Steel Cage Match

Story in a nutshell: Bad blood continues to fester and boil between Jungle Boy and his former friend Luchasaurus after Luchasaurus’s betrayal at Christian Cage’s behest.

Christian Cage was finally able to fully lure Luchasaurus to his side when Luchasaurus attacked Jungle Boy at All Out leading to a quick win by Christian Cage. Jungle Boy now wants revenge on his former friend (or “dead weight” he’s carried his entire career as Jungle Boy has called him).

Prediction and analysis: I presume the idea of the cage match is to prevent an outsider (Christian) from getting involved which is a problem cage matches are “great” at solving. Christian has been nursing an injured arm, but if it is healed by now, I can see him costing Jungle Boy the match by revealing that he’s good to go.

Jade Cargill (c) vs. Nyla Rose – AEW TBS Championship Match

Story in a nutshell: Nyla Rose stole the physical AEW TBS Championship belt from the champion Jade Cargill and Cargill wants her property back.

Nyla Rose wants to be the AEW TBS Champion, so she stole the belt to get under Jade Cargill’s skin. Rose has gone so far as having mock defenses for “her” title. Cargill and her minions have repeatedly failed to get the belt back. Where is management in all this?

Prediction and analysis: Jade Cargill wins, reclaims her belt, and continues to build up her win streak. I wouldn’t be surprised if we get to see her next challenger appear.

Jeff Jarrett & Jay Lethal vs. Darby Allin & Sting

Story in a nutshell: It’s Jeff Jarrett and Sting in a match in 2022.

Darby Allin sent Sting away, fearing that he had become too reliant on his help. Darby and Jay Lethal were set to have a match and Darby convinced Lethal to leave his entourage behind so they can have a one-on-on match sans distractions. Darby won and he and Lethal shook hands making it look like Lethal was turning babyface. Later, Lethal asked for and received a rematch but Sonjay Dutt said they knew Darby’s weakness and attacked him. They had their rematch where Darby lost when a Sting impersonator interfered. This was revealed to be Cole Carter (???) but then Jeff Jarrett appeared and hit Darby with his guitar.

Prediction and analysis: Darby and Sting win, though I can see a Darby vs. Sting match coming in the horizon.

Ethan Page vs. ???, AEW World Championship Eliminator Tournament Finals

Story in a nutshell: The winner of the tournament gets an AEW World Championship title shot at Winter is Coming.

Ethan Page (with Stokely Hathaway’s help) defeated Eddie Kingston and Bandido to make the finals. Ricky Starks faces Lance Archer and the winner of the match faces Brian Cage on the same day to make the finals (or maybe a three-way, I’m writing this before the Ramage where the match takes place).

Prediction and analysis: Ethan Page is the most likely choice since he is a member of the Firm, and the Firm has had issues with both MJF and Moxley.

Wardlow (c) vs. Samoa Joe vs. Powerhouse Hobbs – AEW TNT Championship Match

Story in a nutshell: Wardlow and Samoa Joe were a short-lived tag team until ROH TV Champion Joe attacked Wardlow after Wardlow stated he was after all of the belts in AEW, all while Powerhouse Hobbs eyes the AEW TNT Championship

Powerhouse Hobbs came after Wardlow for his AEW TNT Championship. Samoa Joe and Wardlow had been helping each other out against common threats as a team called WarJoe by mostly the fans. Tired of Powerhouse Hobbs (and a lack of challenge in AEW) Wardlow declared that he was coming after every title. Joe, the ROH TV Champion, decided that a preemptive strike was in order and attacked Wardlow.

Prediction and analysis: Wardlow retains.

