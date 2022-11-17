AEW Dynamite drops in viewership and rating ahead of Full Gear

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

AEW viewership and key demo rating was down over prior week leading into the Full Gear PPV event on Saturday night.

This week’s show drew an average of 818,000 viewers and secured a 0.28 rating with adults 18-49. That’s down from 930,000 viewers and a 0.32 demo rating last week. The show was down in the key male demos as well. The main attraction of the show was that it was the final Dynamite before the Full Gear event on Saturday night.

This week’s show opened with a tag team match between Claudio Castagnoli & Bryan Danielson against Chris Jericho & Sammy Guevara. All four of those men will compete for the ROH World Championship at Full Gear. In addition, Toni Storm defeated Anna Jay ahead of her title match on Saturday against Jaime Hayter, and MJF and Jon Moxley had their final confrontation before their world championship main event.

AEW Full Gear airs live on PPV on Saturday November 19. Other announced matches for the show included The Acclaimed vs. Swerve In Our Glory for the AEW World Tag Team Championships, Saraya vs. Britt Baker, and more.

