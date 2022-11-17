VIP AUDIO 11/17 – The Fix w/Todd & Wade (pt. 1 of 2): AEW Full Gear preview and predictions, Dynamite viewership drop, Usos vs. New Day, Theory’s new edge, UFC PPV review, Booker T, more (110 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In part one of this week’s two-part episode of The Fix with PWTorch VIP analyst Todd Martin and host PWTorch editor Wade Keller, they cover these topics:

Reaction to the AEW Dynamite viewership sinking

Thoughts on the Jon Moxley-MJF build for the PPV

A review of Rampage with analysis of key matches and segments

A review of Dynamite including Britt Baker’s promo, The Elite announcement

A full preview with predictions for AEW Full Gear

A review of WWE Smackdown including The Usos vs. New Day

A review of WWE Raw including an attempt to reframe Austin Theory

A review of NXT on USA including Bron Breakker vs. Von Wagner

A review of last weekend’s UFC event, a preview of this weekend

Remembering Anthony “Rumble” Johnson

DIRECT LINK: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO