VIP AUDIO 11/17 – The Fix w/Todd & Wade (pt. 1 of 2): AEW Full Gear preview and predictions, Dynamite viewership drop, Usos vs. New Day, Theory’s new edge, UFC PPV review, Booker T, more (110 min.)

November 17, 2022

SHOW SUMMARY: In part one of this week’s two-part episode of The Fix with PWTorch VIP analyst Todd Martin and host PWTorch editor Wade Keller, they cover these topics:

  • Reaction to the AEW Dynamite viewership sinking
  • Thoughts on the Jon Moxley-MJF build for the PPV
  • A review of Rampage with analysis of key matches and segments
  • A review of Dynamite including Britt Baker’s promo, The Elite announcement
  • A full preview with predictions for AEW Full Gear
  • A review of WWE Smackdown including The Usos vs. New Day
  • A review of WWE Raw including an attempt to reframe Austin Theory
  • A review of NXT on USA including Bron Breakker vs. Von Wagner
  • A review of last weekend’s UFC event, a preview of this weekend
  • Remembering Anthony “Rumble” Johnson

