VIP AUDIO 11/17 – The Fix w/Todd & Wade (pt. 1 of 2): AEW Full Gear preview and predictions, Dynamite viewership drop, Usos vs. New Day, Theory’s new edge, UFC PPV review, Booker T, more (110 min.)

SHOW SUMMARY: In part one of this week’s two-part episode of The Fix with PWTorch VIP analyst Todd Martin and host PWTorch editor Wade Keller, they cover these topics:
- Reaction to the AEW Dynamite viewership sinking
- Thoughts on the Jon Moxley-MJF build for the PPV
- A review of Rampage with analysis of key matches and segments
- A review of Dynamite including Britt Baker’s promo, The Elite announcement
- A full preview with predictions for AEW Full Gear
- A review of WWE Smackdown including The Usos vs. New Day
- A review of WWE Raw including an attempt to reframe Austin Theory
- A review of NXT on USA including Bron Breakker vs. Von Wagner
- A review of last weekend’s UFC event, a preview of this weekend
- Remembering Anthony “Rumble” Johnson
