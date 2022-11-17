FREE PODCAST 11/17 – WKPWP Thursday Flagship: Keller & Martin with AEW Full Gear preview and predictions, Dynamite viewership drop, Usos vs. New Day, Theory’s new edge + Tony Khan Media Q&A (185 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: PWTorch editor Wade Keller presents the Thursday Flagship edition of the Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Podcast with guest co-host PWTorch VIP analyst Todd Martin. They discuss these topics:

Reaction to the AEW Dynamite viewership sinking

Thoughts on the Jon Moxley-MJF build for the PPV

A review of Rampage with analysis of key matches and segments

A review of Dynamite including Britt Baker’s promo, The Elite announcement

A full preview with predictions for AEW Full Gear

A review of WWE Smackdown including The Usos vs. New Day

A review of WWE Raw including an attempt to reframe Austin Theory

Then, in a bonus segment, the Tony Khan media conference call from earlier today discussing Britt Baker, FTR, the C.M. Punk incident at the last media scrum, and more related to AEW Full Gear.

