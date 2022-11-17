VIP AUDIO 11/17 – The Fix Mailbag w/Todd & Wade (pt. 2 of 2): Top Eight Women & Men to build around in AEW and WWE, AEW catering too much to indy wrestling fans, Sami as potential WWE Champ, Sasha-AEW trouble, wrestling books, more (44 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

In part two of this week's two-part episode of The Fix with PWTorch VIP analyst Todd Martin and host PWTorch editor Wade Keller, they cover these topics:

If Sasha Banks goes to AEW, will she grow frustrated for the same reasons C.M. Punk did?

How much time to wrestlesr train per week?

Thoughts on reasons a listener is so frustrated with AEW lately.

Is Triple H going to be jealous of the money and spot Steve Austin is likely to get for WrestleMania next year?

Is NXT doing a real estate agent for real, and is that too silly and too lower card to work?

If WWE builds Sami Zayn-esque momentum, will they make him champion? Will Saudi Arabia situation deter them from going with Sami as champ?

Isn’t AEW super-serving the indy fans to the detriment of growth, as evidenced by live crowds and the t-shirts they wear?

Was Wade Barrett being annoying with is World Cup talk this week?

What pro wrestling books does Todd recommend on Audible?

Which eight AEW and WWE wrestlers would Todd and Wade build around if they were in charge, men and women on separate lists?

