VIP AUDIO 11/17 – The Fix Mailbag w/Todd & Wade (pt. 2 of 2): Top Eight Women & Men to build around in AEW and WWE, AEW catering too much to indy wrestling fans, Sami as potential WWE Champ, Sasha-AEW trouble, wrestling books, more (44 min.)

SHOW SUMMARY: In part two of this week’s two-part episode of The Fix with PWTorch VIP analyst Todd Martin and host PWTorch editor Wade Keller, they cover these topics:
- If Sasha Banks goes to AEW, will she grow frustrated for the same reasons C.M. Punk did?
- How much time to wrestlesr train per week?
- Thoughts on reasons a listener is so frustrated with AEW lately.
- Is Triple H going to be jealous of the money and spot Steve Austin is likely to get for WrestleMania next year?
- Is NXT doing a real estate agent for real, and is that too silly and too lower card to work?
- If WWE builds Sami Zayn-esque momentum, will they make him champion? Will Saudi Arabia situation deter them from going with Sami as champ?
- Isn’t AEW super-serving the indy fans to the detriment of growth, as evidenced by live crowds and the t-shirts they wear?
- Was Wade Barrett being annoying with is World Cup talk this week?
- What pro wrestling books does Todd recommend on Audible?
- Which eight AEW and WWE wrestlers would Todd and Wade build around if they were in charge, men and women on separate lists?
