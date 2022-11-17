Tony Khan Full Gear media call highlights

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

Tony Khan addressed the media ahead of the AEW Full Gear PPV event on Saturday night and discussed ROH, Full Gear run time, and much more.

Tony says that he still can't comment on the All Out investigation concerning The Elite and CM Punk, puts over The Elite return and talks about history with Death Triangle. #AEWFullGear — Pro Wrestling Torch (@PWTorch) November 17, 2022

Khan says that Full Gear has been always been a Saturday night PPV to avoid conflict with the NFL. #AEWFullGear — Pro Wrestling Torch (@PWTorch) November 17, 2022

Khan says that the #AEWFullGear event is approaching a million dollar gate. — Pro Wrestling Torch (@PWTorch) November 17, 2022

Tony Khan says that tournaments can work creatively, but that they happened more frequently this year due to injuries sustained by talent. #AEWFullGear — Pro Wrestling Torch (@PWTorch) November 17, 2022

Khan says that Ricky Starks was not cleared to wrestle last week so the #AEWFullGear championship eliminator tournament was affected. — Pro Wrestling Torch (@PWTorch) November 17, 2022

Tony Khan announces that the winner of Lance Archer vs. Starks on Rampage will face Brian Cage on the Full Gear Zero Hour show. The winner of that will face Ethan Page in the finals next week on Dynamite in Chicago. #AEWFullGear — Pro Wrestling Torch (@PWTorch) November 17, 2022

Khan says that he has considered making Toni Storm a lineal world champion. Calls Thunder Rosa a great wrestler, but that the situation is not an easy one. #AEWFullGear — Pro Wrestling Torch (@PWTorch) November 17, 2022

Tony says he is hoping and expecting a great match from Britt Baker and Saraya. #AEWFullGear — Pro Wrestling Torch (@PWTorch) November 17, 2022

Tony Khan says that he is planning on doing the Owen Hart Cup Tournament again in 2023. #AEWFullGear — Pro Wrestling Torch (@PWTorch) November 17, 2022

Tony Khan says he has nothing but positive things to say about CM Punk in the ring, but that he can't comment on Punk's future with AEW. #AEWFullGear — Pro Wrestling Torch (@PWTorch) November 17, 2022

Khan says that the PPV will end at a reasonable time and will feature 10 matches. #AEWFullGear — Pro Wrestling Torch (@PWTorch) November 17, 2022

Khan says that the PPV will end at a reasonable time and will feature 10 matches. #AEWFullGear — Pro Wrestling Torch (@PWTorch) November 17, 2022

Tony Khan reveals that Tony Schiavone had the idea for the "title stealing" story between Jade Cargill and Nyla Rose. #AEWFullGear — Pro Wrestling Torch (@PWTorch) November 17, 2022

Khan says that he would like to feature FTR more and goes on to tout the depth of great talent on the AEW roster — says that it makes him think about more content. #AEWFullGear — Pro Wrestling Torch (@PWTorch) November 17, 2022

Tony Khan says his boss at WarnerMedia has been happy with the business numbers AEW has done this year. #AEWFullGear — Pro Wrestling Torch (@PWTorch) November 17, 2022

Khan says that there will be a time to reevaluate what he's doing with ROH at the end of the year, but says there has been some great ROH matches this year. #AEWFullGear — Pro Wrestling Torch (@PWTorch) November 17, 2022

CATCH-UP: Former champion in NXT reportedly offered new contract with WWE