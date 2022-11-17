FREE PODCAST 11/17 – PWTorch Dailycast – Wrestling Coast to Coast: Maitland & McClelland review NWA Hard Times 3 featuring Murdoch vs. Tyrus vs. Cardona for NWA World Title, EC3 vs. Latimer, Richards vs. Corino, more (101 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this Dailycast episode of Wrestling Coast to Coast, Chris Maitland and Justin McClelland head down to the Big Easy for NWA Hard Times 3, an aptly named show for the viewers watching. They talk about the controversial main event of Trevor Murdoch vs. Matt Cardona vs. Tyrus for the NWA World Title, stuff they liked even less like EC3 vs. Thom Latimer and the booking of Hawx Aerie vs. La Rebellion, and stuff they did like, such as Kerry Morton vs. Homicide and Davey Richards vs. Colby Corino. They also talk about Billy Corgan’s recent comments regarding the promotion’s direction and where they think he could improve on this vision. Plus, a strange detour into ABBA-talk. For VIP listeners, they got some guys they think the NWA could use while keeping to Corgan’s vision, notably Jacob Fatu vs. JTG and Jake Something vs. Joe Hendry.

