Tony Khan says that he did not know that CM Punk was going to rant about The Elite during his appearance at the All Out media scrum, which led to a backstage brawl.

During the Full Gear media call, Khan spoke about the incident and gave more detail than usual, addressed what he knew going in, and why he didn’t halt Punk right away.

“I never know,” Khan said of what the talent does during media scrums. “No, I did not know. I will not comment beyond that except to say I had Keith Lee and Swerve coming up right after that and I had important stuff to talk to them about. I was thinking about Keith and Swerve.”

The Elite were suspended since All Out, but will make their return to the company at Full Gear. AEW Full Gear airs live on PPV on Saturday November 19. Announced matches include MJF vs. Jon Moxley for the AEW World Championship. Saraya vs. Britt Baker, The Acclaimed vs. Swerve In Our Glory for the AEW World Tag Team Championships, and more.

