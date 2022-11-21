VIP AUDIO 11/21 – VIP Podcast Vault – 18 Yrs Ago – 4th-Ever Bruce Mitchell Audio Show: Angle-Puder shoot incident on Smackdown and whether WWE should follow up on it and reward Puder’s actions, plus 10 WWE cutbacks, TNA PPV (44 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: This installment of the PWTorch VIP Vault jumps back to the November 5, 2004 fourth-ever Official Bruce Mitchell Audio Show with host PWTorch editor Wade Keller. They primarily focus on the fascinating situation involving Kurt Angle getting shown up by Tough Enough contestant Daniel Puder at Smackdown this week, looking at it from a number of angles including whether WWE will follow up on it with an angle, what this says about Angle’s legit toughness if anything, the background of the situation, what this says about management’s attitude behind the scenes about paying dues, and much more. Also, at the end of the update, Mitchell talks about TNA Victory Road and the ten WWE cutbacks this week…

This is another episode in our VIP Podcast Vault series going back to our earliest podcasts.

