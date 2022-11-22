News Ticker

William Regal set to address Full Gear actions on AEW Dynamite

BY ZACK HEYDORN, PWTORCH ASSISTANT EDITOR

November 22, 2022

William Regal to speak on AEW Dynamite
PHOTO CREDIT: AEW
William Regal will address his actions at Full Gear during Wednesday’s Thanksgiving Eve episode of AEW Dynamite. AEW announced the news on social media Tuesday morning.

During the Full Gear PPV main event, William Regal betrayed his Blackpool Combat Club comrade and AEW World Champion, Jon Moxley, and helped MJF win the AEW World Championship by tossing him a pair of brass knuckles. MJF used the knuckles to hit Moxley, pin him, and become world champion for the first time.

