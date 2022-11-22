William Regal set to address Full Gear actions on AEW Dynamite

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

William Regal will address his actions at Full Gear during Wednesday’s Thanksgiving Eve episode of AEW Dynamite. AEW announced the news on social media Tuesday morning.

We’ll hear from @RealKingRegal for the first time since #AEWFullGear, where he cost @JonMoxley the #AEW World Championship, TOMORROW on the Thanksgiving Eve Wednesday Night #AEWDynamite LIVE from the @WintrustArena at 8pm ET / 7pm CT on @TBSNetwork pic.twitter.com/ZpQtwZH4Ta — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) November 22, 2022

During the Full Gear PPV main event, William Regal betrayed his Blackpool Combat Club comrade and AEW World Champion, Jon Moxley, and helped MJF win the AEW World Championship by tossing him a pair of brass knuckles. MJF used the knuckles to hit Moxley, pin him, and become world champion for the first time.

