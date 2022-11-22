Bryan Danielson gives update on in-ring future

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

Bryan Danielson says that he will not be a full time wrestler for much longer. In an interview on the Ron Funches podcast, Danielson spoke on his career, his future, and how much time he has left in the ring.

“I’m not gonna be a full-time wrestler for much longer,” Danielson said. “When my AEW contract is up that’s pretty much me being done being a full-time wrestler. But, I like the way that some people like Terry Funk and Jerry Lawler and those kinda guys do it where they just do it for fun and they don’t do it all the time. As long as I have fun doing it and as long as I experience joy while doing it, it’s something I want to continue doing for the rest of my life.” (h/t Wrestling Inc.)

Bryan Danielson wrestled Chris Jericho, Claudio Castagnoli, and Sammy Guevara for the ROH World Championship at the AEW Full Gear PPV event last Saturday night.

Danielson is a former world champion and joined AEW in September of 2021.

