VIP AUDIO 11/22 – VIP Podcast Vault – 18 Yrs Ago (11-6-2004) – The Real Deal: Hot Five Stories including the Angle-Puder shoot incident, rumors of a Maven turn, ten WWE roster cuts, Indy line-up of the week, Hall & Nash (22 min.)

November 22, 2022

SHOW SUMMARY: This installment of the PWTorch VIP Vault jumps back to “The Real Deal with Pat McNeill” featuring the Hot Five Stories of the Week including the Kurt Angle-Daniel Puder shoot incident, rumors of a Maven turn, ten WWE roster cuts, Indy line-up of the week, Scott Hall & Kevin Nash, and more.

This is another episode in our VIP Podcast Vault series going back to our earliest podcasts. The VIP podcasts from March, April, May, and most of June 2004 were lost due to hard drive failure, but we’re back now with the summer 2004 podcasts. We will continue to present VIP Podcasts from 18 years ago exclusively for PWTorch VIP members on our VIP Podcast Feed.

