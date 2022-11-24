FREE PODCAST 11/23 – Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Post-Show – AEW Dynamite w/Keller & Krol: Full Gear fallout, The Elite mock Punk, Jericho bleeds from chops, Starks earns AEW Title shot, live callers, emails (148 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: PWTorch editor Wade Keller is joined by former Pro Wrestling Torch Newsletter columnist Eric Krol to review AEW Dynamite with live callers and emails. They start with a reaction to Chris Jericho bleeding from the Tomohiro Ishii chops, and then delve into the Full Gear follow-up including William Regal-Jon Moxley-Bryan Danielson segment, the lack of MJF, The Elite being booed and mocking C.M. Punk during their match, Ricky Starks earning a shot against MJF, and much more with live callers and emails.

