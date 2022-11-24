VIP AUDIO 11/23 – WKH – AEW Dynamite review: Regal addresses helping MJF cheat to win title, The Elite vs. Death Triangle in Best of Seven series, Starks vs. Ethan, Jericho vs. Ishii, more (29 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this edition of the Wade Keller Hotline, PWTorch editor Wade Keller reviews AEW Dynamite start to finish including the fallout from Full Gear PPV such as William Regal addressing his helping MJF cheat to win title, The Elite vs. Death Triangle in Best of Seven series, Ricky Starks vs. Ethan Page, Chris Jericho vs. Tomohiro Ishii, Orange Cassidy vs. Jake Hager, and more.

