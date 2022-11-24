VIP AUDIO 11/23 – East Coast Cast #603 (NSFW): Trav & Cam discuss AEW Full Gear, MJF’s championship reign, what’s next for William Regal, WarGames card breakdown and predictions, more (92 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: On this week’s episode of the ECC, Trav and Cam run down and recap a well-received AEW Full Gear pay-per-view. Travis figured out why in the 4K era women in wrestling wear stockings or fishnets on their legs during matches. Thinking long term about MJF’s championship reign. What is next for William Regal? WWE Survivor Series WarGames is this weekend, so the fellas break down that card match by match and make their predictions. What went wrong and what went right with the men’s WarGames match setup? Who shows up as the last entrant for the babyface women in their WarGames match? Plus, more conversation and speculation.

