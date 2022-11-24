VIP AUDIO 11/23 – East Coast Cast VIP Aftershow (NSFW): Trav and Rich talk passive aggressive nature of AEW’s EVPs and ownership, Travis nears book challenge goal and plays “Disco Elysium,” mailbag, more (96 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: VIP this week has Rich and Trav talking about the passive aggressive nature of AEW’s EVPs and, by extension, its ownership. Kenny Omega blatantly lied to the media and the fans. Will Tony Khan end up funding a lawsuit against his own company? Travis is oh so very close to hitting his book challenge goal for the year. Travis also plays “Disco Elysium,” a political ideology-driven detective RPG. Two weeks worth of mailbag gets tended to.

