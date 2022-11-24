FREE PODCAST 11/24 – WKPWP Flagship from 5 Yrs Ago: (11-23-2017) Keller & Sam Roberts: Discussing Survivor Series, NXT Takeover, Raw, Smackdown including Reigns winning IC Title, Lesnar-Heyman, more (147 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this Flagship Flashback episode of the Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Podcast from five years ago (11-23-2017), PWTorch editor Wade Keller was joined by Sam Roberts from the “Sam Roberts Wrestling Podcast” as they discuss Survivor Series, NXT Takeover, Raw, and Smackdown including Roman Reigns beating The Miz for the IC Title, Miz’s improvement, details of Sam’s recent interview with Miz, the future of The Shield, Andrade Cien Almas beating Drew McIntyre for the NXT Title, what is the main roster potential of both Drew and Almas, War Games, John Cena’s role at Survivor Series, the match order and scoring spoiling Styles vs. Lesnar outcome, Heyman’s promo about Styles, and more.

Then, in the previously VIP-exclusive Aftershow, they answer Mailbag topics including some Impact Wrestling and Bound for Glory talk, should Jinder Mahal and Singh Brothers cost A.J. Styles his match to save him from jobbing to Brock Lesnar, would you pick Finn Balor over Styles, Adam Cole’s upside and potential WWE limitations, Austin Aries on Chris Jericho Podcast, is ROH positioned to become a stronger no. 2 in the U.S., Ric Flair 30 for 30, and more.

