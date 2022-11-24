VIP AUDIO 11/24 – The Fix w/Todd & Wade: WWE Survivor Series preview and predictions, review of Smackdown and Raw, New Japan/Stardom, Omega’s weird promo, UFC, AEW Rampage (49 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...
SHOW SUMMARY: In part one of this week’s two-part episode of The Fix with PWTorch VIP analyst Todd Martin and host PWTorch editor Wade Keller, they cover these topics:
- Review of last Friday’s WWE Smackdown
- Review of this week’s WWE Raw
- Preview and predictions for Survivor Series
- Review of the New Japan/Stardom event including Omega’s weird promo
- Review of UFC Fight Night including Kenny Omega’s weird promo
- Review of last Friday’s AEW Rampage
DIRECT LINK: VIP AUDIO LINK
NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO
Leave a Reply