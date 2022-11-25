FREE PODCAST 11/24 – PWTorch Dailycast – Wrestling Coast to Coast: Maitland & McClelland review Black Label Pro’s Grapplers from the Black Lagoon featuring Tankman vs. Price, Moriarty vs. Priest, Something vs. Dad, more (70 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this Dailycast episode of Wrestling Coast to Coast, Chris Maitland and Justin McClelland have a special Thanksgiving treat with their review of BLP’s Grapplers from the Black (Label Pro) Lagoon, a feast for wrestling fans with a cornucopia of exciting matches, featuring a main course of Calvin Tankman vs. Alec Price for the BLP Title, with some sides of Lee Moriarty vs. Adam Priest, Jake Something vs. Dan the Dad in a surprisingly serious match, and much more. Plus, they speculate on how Ticketmaster’s missteps could affect wrestling. For VIP, they cap off the evening with a couple matches from Freelance Underground, a second helping of Calvin Tankman as he faces Bryan Keith in a great stiff bout, and Pick N Pop facing Evan Greenaway and Jessie V.

