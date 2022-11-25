News Ticker

FREE PODCAST 11/24 – PWTorch Dailycast – Wrestling Coast to Coast: Maitland & McClelland review Black Label Pro’s Grapplers from the Black Lagoon featuring Tankman vs. Price, Moriarty vs. Priest, Something vs. Dad, more (70 min.)

November 25, 2022

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this Dailycast episode of Wrestling Coast to Coast, Chris Maitland and Justin McClelland have a special Thanksgiving treat with their review of BLP’s Grapplers from the Black (Label Pro) Lagoon, a feast for wrestling fans with a cornucopia of exciting matches, featuring a main course of Calvin Tankman vs. Alec Price for the BLP Title, with some sides of Lee Moriarty vs. Adam Priest, Jake Something vs. Dan the Dad in a surprisingly serious match, and much more. Plus, they speculate on how Ticketmaster’s missteps could affect wrestling. For VIP, they cap off the evening with a couple matches from Freelance Underground, a second helping of Calvin Tankman as he faces Bryan Keith in a great stiff bout, and Pick N Pop facing Evan Greenaway and Jessie V.

FREE VERSION: AUDIO LINK

AD-FREE VIP VERSION: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO

Related Articles

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*