11/23 AEW DYNAMITE TV RESULTS: Keller’s report on Full Gear PPV fallout, Regal explains himself, Jericho vs. Ishii, Starks vs. Ethan

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

AEW DYNAMITE REPORT

NOVEMBER 23, 2022

CHICAGO, ILL. WINTRUST ARENA

AIRED LIVE ON TBS

Commentators: Excalibur, Taz, Tony Schiavone

Tonight after AEW Dynamite, join Wade Keller live with guest co-host Eric Krol to break down the show with live callers and emails.

•STREAM LIVE HERE ABOUT 5 MINUTES AFTER THE SHOW CONCLUDES

•CALL: (347) 215-8558

•EMAIL COMMENTS/QUESTIONS: wadekellerpodcast@pwtorch.com

•IF YOU DON’T LISTEN LIVE, SEARCH “WADE KELLER” ON YOUR PODCAST APP TO SUBSCRIBE AND THEN DOWNLOAD OR STREAM THE FULL SHOW TWO HOURS OR SO AFTER THE TV SHOW ENDS.

[HOUR ONE]

-The Dynamite opening theme aired.

-Excalibur introduced the show as the camera panned the crowd and pyro blasted. He narrated a clip of William Regal tossing brass knuckles to MJF, leading to the title change.

-Regal stood mid-ring and was bombarded with boos. He asked if they’d like to hear from their new World Champion, Mr. Friedman. He said they will hear from him, but not until next week. He pretended not to know what city he was in. He asked and then said, “Chicago? Oh, that’s worse than I thought.” Fans chanted “Regal sucks!” He said Mr. Friedman at the moment is on the set of a major motion picture. He said everyone is wondering what the union is between them. Fans chanted, “F— you, Regal!” He said,”So uncooth.” He said he’ll explain everything next week. Jon Moxley’s music played.

Moxley made his way out through the crowd. Excalibur said he had Moxley “dead to rights.” Taz said Regal might want to leave the ring. “He screwed Mox over badly,” Taz said. Bryan Danielson ran into the ring and stopped Mox from going after Regal. He tried to talk calm into him. Mox respected Danielson and held off as Danielson pleaded with him. Danielson said Regal did a bad thing, but Mox has done bad things too. “So have I,” he said. “We’ve all done bad things.” He asked him to please leave Regal alone because he had a bad neck and had had two brain bleeding episodes. Tony Schiavone said Danielson is right that if Mox attacked him, that’d be it for Regal. Excalibur asked if that means Regal gets a free pass. Schiavone said Regal is a master manipulator. Mox paced and had some words for Danielson. He was hyperventilating and seething. Danielson slapped him, but then apologized right away. “Holy hell,” said Schiavone.

Danielson said Mox knows the struggles that he’s dealt with. He said his dad struggled with the same things, and this is more than wrestling. He said when his dad had those struggles, he didn’t understand. He said the only person who taught him was Regal. Fans booed. He told Mox to block out the booing fans and please listen. He said because of Regal, he was able to understand his dad’s struggles. He said he was able to love his dad in the years before he died because of Regal. He asked Mox to imagine someone teaching his daughter to love him in spite of his struggles. Fans chanted, “Bullshit.” Danielson told him to save it for him. He said he loves Regal. “I love this man,” he said. Mox turned his back and leaned on the top rope and shook with anger. Taz said he was boiling. Mox turned and shook Danielson’s hand, but then told him to get out of the ring. Danielson stepped away.

Mox stepped up to Regal’s face and said: “Lordship, I only want one thing from you. I want you to run.” Fans “oooh’d.” He told him to run as far away as he can and never, ever come back. He told him to walk away and keep on walking. He dropped the mic. Regal turned and left with a bit of scowl on his face. Taz said it’s heavy. He said thanks to Danielson, Regal caught a break. They showed a split screen of Regal leaving and Mox watching from the ring. Fans sang “Na na na na, good bye.”

(Keller’s Analysis: A bit of a punt in terms of explaining why Regal and MJF aligned like that. There’s a lot to explain. Danielson’s case to show mercy to Mox was sufficient, and Mox was great in barely being able to contain himself. This is chapter one of explaining things, and I hope they have some substance to reveal in coming weeks and this all sorts out with clear heels and babyfaces. The good news for AEW is the Chicago fans were booing Regal and resented MJF not being there, so it seems like the fans are ready to move away from cheering MJF. Hopefully he doens’t offset that by talking about his love and passion for pro wrestling and having to prove doubters wrong anymore.)

-Excalibur said, “What a start to Dynamite. Then he plugged some matches.

-Backstage, Renee Paquette interviewed Keith Lee backstage. He had his back turned to the camera and she asked where things stand. She said this has been bubbling under the surface for a while. Lee turned and then Swerve Strickland approached. Renee walked away. Lee told Swerve to choose his words wisely. They stared at each other. Lee took off his jacket. Swerve put his hand up to the camera lens and said, “Let’s talk.” Lee said, “Okay” and nodded. They cut to a commercial. [c]

(1) ORANGE CASSIDY (w/Chuck Taylor, Trent Beretta, Rocky Romero) vs. JAKE HAGER – All-Atlantic Title

Excalibur said this will be Orange’s biggest test yet because he’s perhaps the best pure wrestler on the roster. Excalibur plugged the early start for Rampage on Friday. Hager put on his purple hat. Cassidy handed the ref his sunglasses, but Hager took them from the ref and put them on. Cassidy tried to take Hager’s hat, but Hager pushed his arms away. He put his hands in his pockets and slow-kicked his legs instead. Hager watched patiently, then took a swing at him. Cassidy ducked and then dropkicked Hager and kipped up. Cassidy yanked off Hager’s hat, which upset Hager. He charged, but Cassidy ducked, so Hager tumbled to ringside. When Cassidy was about to put on Hager’s hat, Matt Mendard, Angelo Parker, and Daniel Garcia tried to stop him. Romero yanked Garcia to the floor. Meanwhile, Cassidy went after Hager, but Hager caught him and rammed him into the ringpost and then the ring apron. They cut to a split-screen break. [c/ss]

Hager put his hat back on and controlled the action during the break. Taylor, Beretta, and Romero caught Cassidy mid-air. Hager charged. Cassidy slipped out of his path, but Hager knocked the other three over. Back in the ring, Cassidy landed a Stun Gun and a tornado DDT. Cassidy went for an Orange Punch, but Hager caught him mid-air with a urinage for a near fall. Hager put his cap back on and charged with a swing splash attempt. Cassidy blocked it. Hager went for an anklelock. Cassidy struggled to break free. Then he yanked off Hager’s hat. Cassidy landd an Orange Punch and then a roll-up for the win.

WINNER: Cassidy in 9:00 to retain the All-Atlantic Title.

(Keller’s Analysis: They told a nice story with the match with Hager being the bigger wrestler obsessed with his hat and bullying Cassidy. Cassidy utilized his gimmick well to agitate Hager. Fun match.)

-Afterward, Q.T. Marshall walked out The Factory. The announcers took digs at Marshall, calling him garbage. The lights went out and then when they came back on, Julia Hart was standing on the ramp. Then the House of Black attacked Cassidy and the Best Friends. The Factory watched from the ring apron and applauded. Fans cheered too. “Welcome back!” they chanted. Malakai Black, Brody King, and Buddy Matthews then attacked the Factory. They fended off “prelim wrestler” (as Excalibur called him) and security guys. King gave one security guy Dante’s Inferno. Malakai asked fans, “Members of the House of Black, please rise.” The light went out again. Excalibur said he thinks House of Black are going after everyone.

(Keller’s Analysis: Fans are so set on cheering Black and his faction, he could make a good opponent for MJF because fans would likely side with Malakai, and the goal seems to be getting MJF booed again.) [c]

-Highlights aired of the cage match between Jungle Boy and Luchasaurus, he said he felt that they shared a moment that neither of them will never forget. “I’m glad I won,” he said. “I kicked your ass.”

(Keller’s Analysis: That was weird. I’m glad he ended by saying he’d glad he won, but wrestling isn’t some Broadway play where you’re proud of the “entertaining product.” In pro wrestling, the cameras should be portrayed as basically happenstance to wrestlers, who just want to fight to win titles and settle grudges. When there’s “curtain calls” after a blood feud cage match, it just extinguishes those emotions. I understand he has an on-camera history with him, but Luchasaurus has tried to destroy him in recent months. Save that kind of commentary for outside of the narrative structure of the TV show.) [c]

(2) RICKY STARKS vs. ETHAN PAGE (w/Stokely Hathaway)

Ethan did some heelish mic work before the match. Starks’s left shoulder was heavily taped out. Ethan controlled the early minutes. Starks rolled to ringside to catch his breath. Ethan shoved Starks into the ringside barricade and then into the ringside steps as they cut to a split-screen break. [c/ss]

Ehtan controlled the match during the break. Starks went for a dive, but Stokely pulled Ethan out of the way so Starks crashed to the floor. The ref ejected Stokely from ringside. Stokely threw a fit and then left once Ethan assured him he’d be okay. Ethan threw Starks into the ring. When he climbed to the top rope, Starks knocked him off balance. Ethan lifted Starks for a slam, but Starks fought free and then superplexed Ethan to the mat. He set up his Roshambo, but Ethan blocked it and powerslammed Starks for a two count. Starks speared Ethan twice in a row for a three count. Excalibur said Starks will wrestle MJF at the “Winter is Coming” episode of Dynamite on Dec. 14.

WINNER: Starks in 13:00 to win the Eliminator Tournament.

(Keller’s Analysis: Solid match that told a story of Starks fighting from a disadvantage given his ribs.)

-A video package aired on the TNT Title match at Full Gear, including Wardlow saying he was very angry when he woke up Sunday without the TNT Title. He said he watched Samoa Joe attack him with the belt from behind. He said he’s not the most dangerous man in the world nor is he the true TNT Champion. “This is Wardlow’s World,” he closed with.

(Keller’s Analysis: AEW is doing a much better job emphasizing what happened at the PPV and including follow-up soundbites.) [c]

-They went to the announcers on camera. Excalibur wished the audience a Happy Thanksgiving. He commented on clips of Jade Cargil confronting Bow Wow at his concert in Miami after Full Gear.

-Renee asked Jade and her Baddies what’s going on between her and Bow Wow. She said had nothing more to say about that whack-ass rapped. She said she’s happy she finally got her belt back with no help at all. She said she was happy to see Red Velvet back and they’ll have a celebration next week in Indianapolis. Velvet asked why they aren’t celebrating tonight. Jade said, “Chicago, been here, done it, whack crowd, moving on.” She said she’s going to have her legal representative Mark Sterling make an official no comment. Sterling made Keira Hogan sign a paper ejecting her from the Baddies. He said she didn’t live up to her duties and Jade will no longer need her services.

-Excalibur hyped upcoming matches.

(3) DEATH TRIANGLE (Penta El Zero Miedo & Rey Fenix & Pac) vs. THE ELITE (Kenny Omega & The Young Bucks w/Don Callis, Brandon Cutler)

The Elite came out to their new entrance theme. The C.M. Punk loyalists booed and then loudly chanted “C.M. Punk!” The Bucks strutted into the ring and pranced around. The announcers talked about the Trios match at Full Gear. Next, Death Triangle made their entrance with Alex Abrahantes. A “F— The Elite!” chant rang out. Callis joined the announcers on commentary and said Chicago sure loves them. Excalibur noted that Pac suffered a broken nose at Full Gear, but he was cleared. When the Elite got early advantage and stomped away at Fenix, fans booed. Excalibur talked about the Best of Seven Series between these two teams. Callis said Omega is in the best shape he’s seen him in in seven years. Callis said it takes a team of trainers and seven hours of work per day to look so good. He said there’s stretching, conditioning, and a personal chef. Fenix recovered and cut of an Omega dive with a face plant and then leaped off the top rope with a tornado dive on to the Bucks and Kenny at ringside. “This is wild!” exclaimed Schiavone.