CM Punk situation with AEW altered plans for The Firm

The situation between CM Punk and AEW coming out of All Out reportedly affected plans with The Firm.

In an interview with Renee Paquette on The Sessions podcast, Stokely Hathaway talked about his role at All Out and what the plans for his group were prior to the media scrum after the PPV that led to suspensions for The Elite and Punk not being seen with the company since.

“Everything that was supposed to happen with The Firm did not happen,” Hathaway said. “I think if people look back at All Out and what happened immediately after the pay-per-view, that’s a huge part of it, you know? Who we were supposed to directly feud with is no longer in the company and that was one thing I was looking forward to. I don’t know the specifics, like people are choosing sides, whatever. I just know for me, the fact that CM Punk said, ‘Hey, I want to work with this guy,’ that holds a lot of weight. It means a lot regardless of what has happened.” (h/t Wrestling Inc.)

CM Punk won the AEW World Championship at All Out, but injured his tricep in the process. He hasn’t been seen on television since. Punk went on a tirade against The Elite at the All Out media scrum, which led to a backstage brawl between both groups.

