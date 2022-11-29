Bianca Belair names her dream opponent for WrestleMania

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

Bianca Belair has a couple dream opponents for WrestleMania and one of them is someone with whom she has a storied history with.

In an interview with Bleacher Report, Belair revealed her dream opponents for WrestleMania were Rhea Ripley and Charlotte Flair.

“It’s going to happen,” Belair said of wrestling Rhea Ripley on the main roster. “Rhea and I have been going at it for years since NXT. We’re on equal sides doing amazing things, and we’re eventually going to cross paths. To run into her at Raw, it was kind of like, ‘I’ll see you later. But not right now.’

“It’s going to happen and it’s going to be monumental,” Belair said of eventually working with Flair. “I think that’s a WrestleMania match. Maybe this year, maybe WrestleMania 40, but I still have my short-term goal of taking down all four Horsewomen. I’ve gotten three. I’ve still got Charlotte.”

Belair is the WWE Raw Women’s Champion and has been a top star in the company since winning the world title for the first time from Sasha Banks at WrestleMania 37.

CATCH-UP: WWE Hall of Famers set to appear on this week’s WWE NXT